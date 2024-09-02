Texas Longhorns have momentum heading into game against Michigan

Image 1 of 5 ▼ AUSTIN, TEXAS - AUGUST 31: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns and Michael Taaffe #16 celebrate after defeating the Colorado State Rams at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The Longhorn football team has a lot of momentum heading into Saturday's top ten showdown with Michigan!

Texas and Michigan, two of college football's winningest all-time programs, will meet for just the second time ever. Head coach Steve Sarkisian cannot wait.

"To think like, these two iconic programs with those iconic uniforms and those iconic helmets, meeting for the first time in the big house! Man, that's awesome! I mean, I'm getting goosebumps right now," Sark said.

The Horns roll into Ann Arbor fresh off the program's first season-opening shutout in 20 years, while the Wolverines surprisingly struggled a bit with Fresno State, before winning by 20.

RELATED: Ewers throws 3 TD passes to help No. 4 Texas roll over Colorado State 52-0 in opener

The Horns are now a touchdown road favorite, but the burnt orange overconfidence won't be a problem.

"Three straight College Football Playoffs, national champs, 41-3 in their last 44 games, they've won 16 games in a row, 23 straight at home, so we're gonna be in for a dogfight," said Sark.

Of course, playing in front of 100,000+ screaming Michigan fans at the big house will be a little different from this past Saturday at DKR. That said, roughly half this group passed a similar test this time last season in Alabama.

"It definitely helped us understand we can go into big places and play good teams and come out on top," said Kelvin Banks, junior o-line man.

"We're definitely gonna learn a lot about ourselves, and this whole team in general going into this game. I couldn't be more excited and grateful for the opportunity

that we get for these two storied programs to meet head-to-head," said Quinn Ewers, junior quarterback.

The Longhorns take on Michigan in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 11 a.m.