Longhorns' impressive road win against Michigan bumps team up to No. 2 in the nation

Image 1 of 4 ▼ ANN ARBOR, MI - SEPTEMBER 07: Texas Longhorns defensive back Derek Williams Jr. (2) celebrates with teammates after an interception during a college football game against the Michigan Wolverines on September 07, 2024 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The UT football team's impressive road win over Michigan bumped the Longhorns up a spot to second in the nation.

The "eyes" of Texas, and the rest of the nation, are on the Longhorns.

The Horns are now ranked No. 2 nationally after Saturday's beatdown at the big house. But Sark says this is just the start.

"I think what's gonna define our season is the totality of the body of work. How do we finally end up in the Southeastern Conference? Are we fortunate enough to make it to the College Football Playoff, and what does the run look like if we can get into the totality of the season will define the season? This game here should serve as a measuring stick of 'OK, here's where we're at against a tough opponent in a tough environment on the road. Here's what we can improve'. Because as good as we think we played, in my humble opinion, we're gonna need to play better to accomplish some of the goals that we have for the season," said Steve Sarkisian, UT football head coach.

MORE: Quinn Ewers throws for 3 touchdowns as No. 3 Texas pounds No. 10 Michigan 31-12

The next two weeks will truly test Sark's "all gas, no brakes" mantra. Getting ready for UTSA and Louisiana Monroe here at home is much different than gearing up for the reigning national champs at the big house.

Sark made sure to address that first thing Monday morning with video of 30-point underdog Northern Illinois knocking off No. 5 Notre Dame.

"I walked them through the Notre Dame scenario of them going into College Station a week ago, of them walking into College Station and winning that game, then being anointed a top 5 team and in the College Football Playoff, and then a week later lose to Northern Illinois. So I showed that clip of the field goal and I showed them the clip of Northern Illinois storming the field this morning as a good reminder that we are entitled to nothing. We're capable of anything. We got a really good team, but we're entitled to nothing, and we're gonna earn everything we get, and we're gonna have to earn the victory here Saturday night," said Sark.

The Longhorns will host UTSA at home on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m.