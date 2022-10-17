Longhorns look to turn road game woes around against Oklahoma State

Steve Sarkisian's 20th-ranked Longhorns have a big game against No. 11 Oklahoma State this weekend.

This is a chance for this Texas team to turn their road game woes around.

After winning three straight, including their Red River Shutout on a neutral site. Texas will now try to do something they haven't done since last October at TCU, win at an opposing team's stadium.

"I don't want to keep losing away games. It's a tough feeling, and we need to go out anywhere we go and just execute. We know that we have the talent on the team. We know that we have the chemistry, but we need to go out there, and we have to do it. To show everybody what we're about," said Bijan Robinson, UT junior running back.

"Their ability to overcome adversity in some of the games that we've had. Regardless if it's here, in Dallas, at Tech, we've had to overcome some things. And then the responses to them. So, I feel very confident in them. This team, like I said, has felt different to me from the very beginning," said Steve Sarkisian, UT head football coach.

Now here at home, Texas has been fine, going 4-1 this season. But in their last four true road games dating back to last year, they are 0-4. A streak that Coach Sark and his Horns hope to change Saturday in Stillwater.

"We just need to focus on ourselves and just lock in mentally. It's going to be a great atmosphere. We're going to Oklahoma State. It's going to be a good atmosphere and stuff, but we just need to stay locked in," said Jahdae Barron, UT junior Defensive back.

Despite the road struggles, Texas currently is a 6-point favorite in Stillwater. The Longhorns face Oklahoma State Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2:30 p.m.