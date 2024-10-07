No. 1 Texas Longhorns feeling refreshed heading into rivalry game against OU

For the first time in 40 years, the undefeated Texas Longhorns head into Saturday's rivalry game against Oklahoma University as the nation's number one ranked team.

"We came back refreshed today. We had some guys that were knicked up and needed to get healthy," said head coach Steve Sarkisian.

The top-ranked Horns are feeling pretty good coming off their bye week. Including starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, who has missed the past two-and-a-half games with an abdominal strain.

So, will the former Heisman favorite be good to go for Saturday's rivalry game against OU?

"Quinn worked last week for three practices. He practiced again today. I thought he looked good coming off the bye. I think if anybody benefited from the time off, it was probably him. We're gonna monitor him daily just to see how he continues to progress. But I feel good about how he was today. I feel good about him going on Saturday, but that remains to be seen. And I have no hesitation with Arch going in the game. I think he's proven that to us over two-and-a-half games that he's really played in and competed in," said Sark.

Regardless if it's Ewers or Manning, Coach Sark, who is a big boxing fan, knows his team will definitely be ready for the fight. But, as they head into this rivalry game in Dallas, where OU has won four of the last five, there is one thing he wants — his guys to keep under control.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ AUSTIN, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 28: Jordan Washington during a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Grant Wild/The University of Texas Athletics/University Images via Getty Images)

"Emotions run high in games like this. I'm not here to deny that our players won't have some emotions in this game, and I think they deserve that. They should have it. The key is to not crossover that threshold where we get emotional," said Sark.

"I think everybody, coaches included, needed a little bit of a reset. Needed a little bit of a refresh. We're fortunate to be in the position that we're in to have two quality players at the quarterback position that we have confidence in. And that their teammates have confidence in," Sark added.

The Red River Showdown between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma University Sooners will be on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 2:30 p.m. at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.