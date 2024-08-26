Expand / Collapse search

Texas Longhorns vs Colorado State Rams 2024 preview

By and Julian Martinez
Published  August 26, 2024 3:41pm CDT
The Sports Office
FOX 7 Austin

Kevin Lytle, of the Coloradoan, joined Julian Martinez to provide expert analysis on the Rams and give his thoughts, as a Heisman voter, on Quinn Ewers and the Texas offense.

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Longhorns will host the Colorado State Rams in week one of the 2024 College Football season. 

On this week's FOX 7 Sports Office, Julian Martinez and Dennis De La Pena previewed things to look for and why the Longhorns shouldn't sleep on their Mountain West foe.

