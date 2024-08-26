Texas Longhorns vs Colorado State Rams 2024 preview
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Longhorns will host the Colorado State Rams in week one of the 2024 College Football season.
On this week's FOX 7 Sports Office, Julian Martinez and Dennis De La Pena previewed things to look for and why the Longhorns shouldn't sleep on their Mountain West foe.
Kevin Lytle, of the Coloradoan, joined Julian Martinez to provide expert analysis on the Rams and give his thoughts, as a Heisman voter, on Quinn Ewers and the Texas offense.
Watch The Sports Office live nightly on FOX Local at 8 p.m. CST. Download FOX Local on your Smart TV's, Roku Devices, Apple TV's and Amazon TV Fire Sticks.