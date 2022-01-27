Texas Longhorns women's basketball team takes on Kansas State

The 9th ranked University of Texas Longhorns women's basketball team hosted the 25th ranked Kansas State Wildcats and their 6'6" center Ayoka Lee. Lee scored an NCAA record 61 points her last time out and Longhorns head coach Vic Scahefer said before the game they would defend Lee in a variety of ways.

The plan worked as Lee was held to just six points in the first half and finished the game with 20 points on 9 of 20 shooting. KSU had 19 turnovers for the game as well.

"We knew that Texas would definitely be a lot more pressure, obviously, just their personnel is a lot different than OU. It was something we were preparing for, just couldn't really execute very well," Lee said.

Aliya Matharu had a team-high 18 points for the Longhorns and helped the team go into the second half with a lead. Audrey Warren had 16 points and the Longhorns won 66-48 and improved to 5-2 in Big 12 conference play.

"I couldn't be more proud of these kids, my team, just how hard they played tonight, how locked in they were defensively," said Schaefer. "It brings joy to my heart to see them play like that, to see their chemistry, to see them enjoy it, to see them fired up about it."

UT's next three games will be against ranked opponents. They'll play Oklahoma and then back-to-back games against Baylor due to previous COVID postponement.

