Texas advances to Sweet 16 for first time in 15 years

For the first time in 15 years, the Texas Longhorns are headed to the Sweet 16!

The No. 2 seed team defeated No. 10 Penn State 71-66.

The Longhorns have not advanced past the second round since 2008, says the Associated Press. Their last trip to the Final Four was in 2003, when interim head coach Rodney Terry was an assistant coach.

Texas joins the University of Houston as the only two Texas teams in the Sweet 16 so far. Baylor and TCU are still in the running, with the Bears set to play the Creighton Bluejays and the Horned Frogs facing off against the Gonzaga Bulldogs on Sunday.