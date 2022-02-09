Texas men's basketball team hopes Kansas win is sign of things to come

Chris Beard's program's win over the top 10 ranked Kansas Jayhawks was a big moment but the hope on the 40 Acres is that it's a sign of things to come. The Texas Longhorns are made up of a few key veterans and several talented transfers and it looks like they're getting more comfortable playing together.

"We can play with anybody in the country," says Texas senior forward Timmy Allen.

Beard says he's not just trying to make it to the NCAA tournament. "I got into this to win this" and that's what he and his team figured out to do to take down 8th ranked Kansas. The Jayhawks have owned the Longhorns over the years although Texas has won their last three meetings.

"It's good for us. But it's not the biggest thing in the world. We have higher goals than just beating somebody on our home floor. That's something we should do. So, big win for us. But we gotta keep chopping wood," Allen says.

Teammate and senior forward Christian Bishop agrees with Allen's sentiment. "We just kind of play with a chip on our shoulder. And when you got home games like this and a big crowd. It kind of pumps you up a little bit."

Kansas head coach Bill Self said after the game if this was a signature win for Beard or not but either way it was a win the Longhorns needed. It's shown that Texas, which is 3-1 over a four-game stretch against ranked teams, can not only compete with the top teams but beat them as well.

"It just happened to come together pretty well... In one of our biggest games that we played in. And yeah, it's been a work in progress. You know when you're working through the portal. And you gotta get a whole bunch of different players. It takes a little bit of time, but I think we kind of figured out our name," Bishop says.

