Texas Rangers fans can look forward to some special moments in Friday night’s Game 1 of the World Series at Globe Life Field.

The game is sold out with more than 40,000 fans expected to attend the game. Even more will be joining in on the festivities in the surrounding area.

"It’s a pretty big undertaking. We’re going to have all hands on deck. We’ve got a lot of officers that will be out here. I think folks will probably see more than what they’re used to seeing during a regular season game," said Tim Ciesco, a spokesman for the city of Arlington. "We’ve had a lot of practice during this. We’ve worked weeks and months with our partners here at Globe Life Field, with Major League Baseball and the Rangers to come up with a robust plan to make sure we can get fans in and out of the entertainment district as quickly and safely as possible."

If you’re one of those fans, here’s what you need to know before heading to the ballpark.

When does the World Series start?

First pitch for the game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

It was pushed back two minutes so that the ceremonial first pitch could be aired on television.

Parking at Globe Life Field

Parking lots will open at 3 p.m.

See the parking lot map here.

When do the gates open at Globe Life Field?

Gates to the ballpark will open at 4 p.m.

Who is throwing out the first pitch of the World Series?

Former President George W. Bush, who once owned the team, will throw out that first pitch just after 7 p.m.

This will be his fourth time throwing out a World Series first pitch. He did it in New York in 2001 while he was president, in 2010 when the Rangers were in the World Series, and in 2017 for the World Series in Houston.

This time, he’ll be throwing to Rangers Hall of Fame catcher Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez.

Who is singing the National Anthem for Game 1 of the World Series?

Grammy Award-winning musician H.E.R. will sing the National Anthem.

Are the Rangers giving anything away for Game 1 of the World Series?

The first 30,000 fans in attendance will receive a Rangers rally towel.

New concessions at Globe Life Field for World Series

Fans should also bring their appetite and their wallets because Globe Life Field is introducing some new food items.

One of those items is a 2-foot-long lobster roll that costs about $250. It also comes with a 2-foot-long burger and a 2-foot-long chili cheese dog.

"Of course, you have to bring the big boy for the lineup," said Globe Life Field Head Chef Chris Vasquez. "We started with a little boy for the division. And we get a little bigger for the championship with the torta and the brisket hot dog. Now for the World Series you have to bring the big guy, you know."

They say everything is bigger in Texas and the "Three Strikes Lobster Roll" certainly fits that description.

Only 10 will be sold per game.

Will the roof be open for Game 1 of the World Series?

The roof of Globe Life Field will be closed for Game 1 of the World Series.

What Jerseys Will the Rangers Be Wearing for Game 1 of the World Series?

The Rangers will be wearing white jerseys and blue hats for Game 1 of the World Series.

Globe Life Field Bag Policy

Bags equal to or smaller than 16"x 16" x 8" are allowed into Globe Life Field. No backpacks are permitted except for single-compartment drawstring bags. Additionally, coolers of any kind are prohibited. Bags that meet the 16" x 16" x 8" size do not have to be clear.

Exceptions are for those bags carried for medical reasons or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants or young children. Working media may carry backpacks after the bags gone through the security screening at the media entrance.

Outside food is allowed inside of Globe Life Field as long as it is inside a sealed clear quart-sized (or less) plastic bag. Guests may also bring in a sealed non-flavored water (plastic bottle and under 1 liter). One bag of food and one bottle of water per ticket will be permitted.