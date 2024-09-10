Texas State football prepares for Arizona State after dominating win over UTSA

It's a short week for the undefeated Texas State football team as they are coming off a dominating 49-10 win over rival UTSA this past Saturday. This win was the Bobcats' first in six meetings against the Roadrunners.

Texas State now shifts its attention to Thursday night's home game against Arizona State.

At 2-0, Texas State is off to its best start since 2013.

Second-year head coach GJ Kinne and his team are hoping to keep things rolling at home following their dominating 39-point beatdown over UTSA, which was a complete 180 on how they looked in their opener.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ SAN MARCOS, TX - SEPTEMBER 07: Texas State Bobcats RB Ismail Mahdi (21) runs for yardage during game featuring the UTSA Roadrunners and the Texas State Bobcats on September 7, 2024 at UFCU Stadium in San Marcos, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

RELATED: Texas State Bobcats take down UTSA Roadrunners 49-10

In their latest win, Texas State racked up over 500 yards of offense with quarterback and Sun Belt Conference Player of the Week Jordan McCloud leading the way.

McCloud threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns while running in two more.

Now, McCloud and the Bobcats, who have the nation's 25th ranked scoring offense averaging 42 points a game, are preparing for their toughest test, so far this season.

Texas State is just a one and a half point underdog against Arizona State.

"It's going to be a really big challenge for us and like you said, that was a huge game for us on Saturday, being able to lock in and focus and get ready for Thursday has been the message all week," said Kinne.

"The challenges are very similar for both teams, you both play on Saturday and you both have to come up and play on Thursday. It's about which team can recover faster, and I think that our staff, our strength staff and our training staff are doing a really great job of making sure we're recovered and fresh and ready to play the game," said Lincoln Pare, TXST running back.

"I love the challenge, we've got a Big 12 opponent coming to Texas and their going to be fired up, and it's a big game for them in the big picture, as far as the Big 12 and playoffs and all that. So, we're just going out there and play, we have nothing to lose, going out there and cutting it loose," Kinne added.

Texas State hosts Arizona State on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m.