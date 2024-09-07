Texas State Bobcats take down UTSA Roadrunners 49-10

The Brief Texas State Bobcats win Saturday against rivals UTSA Roadrunners UTSA was 5-0 against the Bobcats all time going into the game Bobcats will next play against the Arizona State Sun Devils



The Texas State Bobcats have finally emerged victorious against I-35 rivals the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Bobcats defeated the Roadrunners 49-10 at UFCU Stadium in San Marcos on Saturday evening.

Quarterback Jordan McCloud ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more. He was 18-of-27 passing for 309 yards with an interception. He also added 30 yards on the ground, providing the game's first points with a 17-yard score and adding two more yards later in the first quarter for a 14-3 lead.

A couple of touchdowns helped the Bobcats lead 35-3 at halftime. Wide receiver Chris Dawn Jr. grabbed a pass at the 39 and turned it into a 46-yard score for a 21-3 lead; then running back Lincoln Pare burst through the line for a 45-yard touchdown and a 32-point bulge at the break.

Pare finished with 109 yards rushing on 11 carries and two scores. Dawn made five catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bobcats rolled up 504 yards of offense to 334 for the Roadrunners.

UTSA's Owen McCown started at quarterback, but Eddie Lee Marburger took over in the second half with a touchdown plus an interception.

The Roadrunners were a perfect 5-0 against the Bobcats all-time and both teams came into Saturday's game 1-0 on the season.

Texas State is now 2-0 for the season, head coach GJ Kinne's second with the Bobcats.

UP NEXT

Texas State will take on the Arizona State University Sun Devils on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at UFCU Stadium.

UTSA will take on the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. at DKR Memorial Stadium.