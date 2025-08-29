Expand / Collapse search

Texas vs Ohio State: How to watch, predictions

By
Published  August 29, 2025 1:17pm CDT
Texas Longhorns
The Brief

    • #1 Texas Longhorns open season against #3 Ohio State Buckeyes
    • The teams last met in Cotton Bowl which Ohio State won 28-14
    • Kickoff is at 11 a.m. (CT) on FOX 7

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes start their seasons with a Cotton Bowl rematch.

Texas vs Ohio State: How to watch, stream

  • Texas Longhorns vs Ohio State Buckeyes
  • Where: Ohio Stadium - Columbus, Ohio
  • Date: Saturday, August 30
  • Time: 11 a.m. (CT)
  • TV: FOX
  • Streaming: Watch the Texas vs Ohio State game on the FOX One app — start your 7-day free trial today. Also on FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App.

Head to Head

Texas vs Ohio State past results:

  • Jan. 10, 2025: Ohio State 28, Texas 14 (Arlington, TX)
  • Jan. 5, 2009: Texas 24, Ohio State 21 (Glendale, AZ)
  • Sept. 9, 2006: Ohio State 24, Texas 7 (Austin, TX)
  • Sept. 10, 2005: Texas 25, Ohio State 22 (Columbus, OH)

Texas vs. Ohio State Prediction & Odds

  • Point spread: Ohio State -2.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Texas covers)
  • Moneyline: Ohio State -135 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Texas +114 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)
  • Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined
  • Prediction: Ohio State 31, Texas 18

Prediction made by the Data Skrive betting model

The Source: Information from FOX Sports.

