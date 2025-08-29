Texas vs Ohio State: How to watch, predictions
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes start their seasons with a Cotton Bowl rematch.
Texas vs Ohio State: How to watch, stream
- Texas Longhorns vs Ohio State Buckeyes
- Where: Ohio Stadium - Columbus, Ohio
- Date: Saturday, August 30
- Time: 11 a.m. (CT)
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: Watch the Texas vs Ohio State game on the FOX One app — start your 7-day free trial today. Also on FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App.
Head to Head
Texas vs Ohio State past results:
- Jan. 10, 2025: Ohio State 28, Texas 14 (Arlington, TX)
- Jan. 5, 2009: Texas 24, Ohio State 21 (Glendale, AZ)
- Sept. 9, 2006: Ohio State 24, Texas 7 (Austin, TX)
- Sept. 10, 2005: Texas 25, Ohio State 22 (Columbus, OH)
Texas vs. Ohio State Prediction & Odds
- Point spread: Ohio State -2.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Texas covers)
- Moneyline: Ohio State -135 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Texas +114 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)
- Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined
- Prediction: Ohio State 31, Texas 18
Prediction made by the Data Skrive betting model
The Source: Information from FOX Sports.