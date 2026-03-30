Texas women's basketball routs Michigan 77-41 to reach Final Four for second straight year

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The Brief Texas dominated Michigan 77-41 to advance to the Final Four for the second consecutive season. Madison Booker scored 19 points as the Longhorns held the Wolverines to just 23% shooting from the field. The Longhorns will face UCLA in the national semifinals this Friday in Phoenix for a spot in the title game.



Madison Booker scored 19 points to lead top-seeded Texas to a dominant 77-41 victory over No. 2 seed Michigan on Monday night, sending the Longhorns to the Final Four for the second consecutive year.

Texas defense suffocates Michigan offense

What we know:

Texas controlled the NCAA Tournament Regional 3 final from the opening tip, using its defense and depth to overwhelm Michigan and continue a run of lopsided March wins. The Longhorns have now won their four tournament games by an average of more than 30 points.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Rori Harmon #3 of the Texas Longhorns and Brooke Q. Daniels #5 of the Michigan Wolverines fight for a loose ball in the second half during an Elite Eight round game of the 2026 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at Expand

Michigan was seeking its first Final Four appearance but struggled offensively against Texas’ pressure, shooting just 23% from the field and 13% from 3-point range. The Wolverines tried to stay within striking distance early but trailed 22-9 after the first quarter and 34-21 at halftime.

Texas broke the game open in the second half, outscoring Michigan 43-20 after the break and leading by as many as 40 points.

Longhorns bench and rebounding fuel blowout

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Kendall Dudley #22 of the Michigan Wolverines fights for a rebound with /Madison Booker #35 of the Texas Longhorns in the Elite Eight round of the 2026 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament game between the Michigan Wolveri Expand

Local perspective:

Junior forward Booker finished 8 of 13 from the field and added seven rebounds. Sophomore forward Justice Carlton scored 15 points and senior center Kyla Oldacre contributed 12 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

Senior point guard Rori Harmon orchestrated the offense with 13 assists and seven rebounds as the team finished with 21 assists on 30 made field goals.

Despite sophomore guards Olivia Olson and Mila Holloway leading Michigan with 11 points each, Texas dominated, outscored Michigan 36-18 in the paint, and controlled the glass with a 49-32 rebounding advantage.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Olivia Olson #1 of the Michigan Wolverines looks to drive in the Elite Eight round of the 2026 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Texas Longhorns at Dickies Arena on March 30, Expand

Texas vs UCLA National Semifinal

What's next:

The Longhorns advance to face UCLA in the national semifinals on Friday in Phoenix, Arizona, one win away from playing for the program’s first national title since 1986.