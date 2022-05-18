Expand / Collapse search

New sports, entertainment, hospitality complex The Pitch opens in Austin

North Austin
The Pitch in North Austin new home for sports fans

General Manager Jeff Musil talks to FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum about a new sports, hospitality, and entertainment complex.

AUSTIN, Texas - There's a new sports, hospitality, and entertainment complex in North Austin

The Pitch is serving as the home turf for local soccer and sports fans with watch parties, food, drink, music, and more. 

Team Orbis talks about The Pitch in North Austin

Principal of Team Orbis Dave Greeley talks to FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum about the complex which is serving as the home turf for sports fans with watch parties, food, drink, music, and other events.

The complex is located at 13000 Harris Ridge Boulevard as part of the Parmer Pond District. That's next to the home of Austin FC's academy teams, Parmer Field, and the team's training facility, the St. David's Performance Center.

There are four restaurants (Ranger Burger, Ga Roti, Taco Flats, Smoke Show), two bars (Corner Kick Bar, Sand Bar), and a spot for coffee (Coffee Club).

Upcoming events at The Pitch include Tuesday @ The Movies, Taylor Swift Travia night, and free fitness classes with Crux Climbing Center

Food options at The Pitch in North Austin

Manger of Corner Kick Scott Hentschel talks to FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum about the restaurant and its offerings at the complex serving as the home turf for local sports and soccer fans.