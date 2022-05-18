New sports, entertainment, hospitality complex The Pitch opens in Austin

There's a new sports, hospitality, and entertainment complex in North Austin.

The Pitch is serving as the home turf for local soccer and sports fans with watch parties, food, drink, music, and more.

The complex is located at 13000 Harris Ridge Boulevard as part of the Parmer Pond District. That's next to the home of Austin FC's academy teams, Parmer Field, and the team's training facility, the St. David's Performance Center.

There are four restaurants (Ranger Burger, Ga Roti, Taco Flats, Smoke Show), two bars (Corner Kick Bar, Sand Bar), and a spot for coffee (Coffee Club).

Upcoming events at The Pitch include Tuesday @ The Movies, Taylor Swift Travia night, and free fitness classes with Crux Climbing Center.