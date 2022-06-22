USFL playoffs are set: Everything to know on Generals-Stars, Stallions-Breakers

After 10 fun-filled weeks of the USFL's inaugural regular season, the playoffs are set.

The New Orleans Breakers will be the No. 2 seed in the South, joining Birmingham, which earned the No. 1 seed by virtue of its 9-1 record. In the North, top-seeded New Jersey joins No. 2 seed Philadelphia.

The playoffs, which will be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, begin with the semifinals on Saturday, June 25. Here is the schedule:

Stars vs. Generals: 2 p.m on FOX.

Breakers vs. Stallions: 7 p.m.

The winners will then play in the USFL Championship Game on Sunday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FOX. Tickets for the USFL playoffs and championship games are on sale at United States Football League (USFL) (hofvillage.com) .

Here are the key things to know about the semifinal matchups.

North matchup: No. 1 New Jersey Generals vs. No. 2 Philadelphia Stars

Records: Generals, 9-1; Stars, 6-4.

Current streak: Generals, W9; Stars, L1.

Head-to-head: The Generals beat the Stars twice, 24-16 in Week 3 and 26-23 in Week 10.

Points for/against: Generals, 232-182; Stars, 262-243.

Leading passer: Generals, Luis Perez (1,200 yards on 71.7% completions, nine touchdowns, one interception); Stars, Case Cookus (1,334 yards on 62.5%, 12 TDs, five INTs).

Leading rusher: Generals, Trey Williams (579 yards, 4.9 yards per carry, two TDs); Stars, Matthew Colburn (457 yards, 4.5 YPC, eight TDs).

Leading receiver: Generals, KaVontae Turpin (540 yards, 12.3 yards per reception, four TDs); Stars, Bug Howard (371 yards, 12.4 YPR, four TDs).

Leading tackler: Generals, Dravon Askew-Henry, S (39 tackles, two INTs); Stars, Jordan Moore, LB (60 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks).

Other notables: Turpin is not only a dangerous receiver but also difficult to corral on kick returns. He leads the league in punt return average (15.3) and is the only player to return one for a touchdown this season. … Darius Victor (nine) and Colburn (eight) have scored the most rushing touchdowns in the league. … Cookus has compiled his passing numbers in only six starts. He started the season as Philly's backup behind Bryan Scott, taking over the job after Scott was injured. … Philly DB Channing Stribling leads the league in interceptions (seven).

South matchup: No. 1 Birmingham Stallions vs. No. 2 New Orleans Breakers

Records: Stallions, 9-1; Breakers 6-4.

Current streak: Stallions, W1; Breakers, L1.

Head-to-head: The Stallions swept the season series with the Breakers, winning 22-13 in Week 3 and 10-9 in Week 8.

Points for/against: Stallions, 234-169; Breakers, 196-164.

Leading passer: Stallions, J'Mar Smith (1,573 yards on 54.8% completions, 10 TDs, six INTs); Breakers, Kyle Sloter (1,798 yards on 57.7% completions, nine TDs, 11 INTs).

Leading rusher: Stallions, CJ Marable (401 yards, 3.9 YPC, five TDs); Breakers, Jordan Ellis (596 yards, 4.0 YPC, four TDs).

Leading receiver: Stallions, Marlon Williams (474 yards, 14.8 YPR, four TDs); Breakers, Jonathan Adams (406 yards, 13.1 YPR, three TDs).

Leading tackler: Stallions, DeMarquis Gates, LB (62 total tackles, 11 TFL, 6.5 sacks); Breakers, Vontae Diggs, LB (75 total tackles, seven TFL, two sacks).

Other notables: Sloter has shown a knack for making clutch plays and his passing total is tops in the league, but his 11 interceptions are also the second-most in the league. … Marable's rushing numbers have taken a hit since the Stallions signed Bo Scarbrough midseason. Scarbrough has rushed for 352 yards in six games (five starts). … Gates leads the league in tackles for loss, with 11.