USMNT takes on Saudi Arabia at Q2 Stadium in Gold Cup clash
AUSTIN - Soccer fans will flock to Austin to watch the US Men's National Team in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.
The U.S. will play Saudi Arabia on Thursday night at Q2 Stadium as they prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
- Saudi Arabia vs. US
- Date: Thursday, June 19
- Time: 8:15 p.m.
- Location: AT&T Stadium
- TV: FS1
- Tickets
The United States is coming off of a 5-0 win over Trinidad & Tobago.
Saudi Arabia is also undefeated in group play, with a 1-0 win over Haiti.
What's next:
The US Men's National Team will finish group play on Sunday, June 22 against Haiti.
The game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
You can watch at 6 p.m. on FOX.
CONCACAF Gold Cup
The CONCACAF Gold Cup is held every two years and features the national teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Q2 Stadium and CONCACAF.