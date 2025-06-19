USMNT takes on Saudi Arabia at Q2 Stadium in Gold Cup clash

article

Soccer fans will flock to Austin to watch the US Men's National Team in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The U.S. will play Saudi Arabia on Thursday night at Q2 Stadium as they prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

USMNT vs. Saudi Arabia

Date : Thursday, June 19

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Location: Q2 Stadium

TV: FS1

Tickets

The United States is coming off of a 5-0 win over Trinidad & Tobago.

Saudi Arabia is also undefeated in group play, with a 1-0 win over Haiti.

What's next:

The US Men's National Team will finish group play on Sunday, June 22 against Haiti.

The game will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

You can watch at 6 p.m. on FOX.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

The CONCACAF Gold Cup is held every two years and features the national teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean.