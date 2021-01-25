UT head basketball coach Shaka Smart tests positive for COVID-19

University of Texas Longhorns head basketball coach Shaka Smart has revealed he is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Smart made the announcement just after 11 a.m. on his official Twitter account. He did not reveal any details in his statement which said, "I tested positive for COVID and am in isolation away from our team and my family. I am working remotely and look forward to rejoining our team in person when it is safe to do so."

Texas Longhorns coach Shaka Smart coaches on the sidelines against the Davidson Wildcats during the second half of the first round of the Camping World Maui Invitational on November 30, 2020, at the Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, NC. (Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire / Getty Images)

