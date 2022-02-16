Expand / Collapse search

Westlake takes on McNeil in high school girls basketball playoffs

By
Published 
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

Westlake takes on McNeil in high school girls basketball playoffs

Round one of the high school girls basketball playoffs continues with Westlake playing McNeil and it was all Chaps early on.

AUSTIN, Texas - Round one of the high school girls basketball playoffs continues with Westlake playing McNeil. 

Janie Hudson had a team-high 15 points and it was all Chaps early on but the Mavericks battled back thanks to Lauren Rowan who ended up with 22 points.

McNeil beats Westlake 38-30 and heads to the second round.

___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter