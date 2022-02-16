Westlake takes on McNeil in high school girls basketball playoffs
AUSTIN, Texas - Round one of the high school girls basketball playoffs continues with Westlake playing McNeil.
Janie Hudson had a team-high 15 points and it was all Chaps early on but the Mavericks battled back thanks to Lauren Rowan who ended up with 22 points.
McNeil beats Westlake 38-30 and heads to the second round.
