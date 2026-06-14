These World Cup referees have ties to Texas

The Brief Ismail Elfath, a Moroccan-born referee who immigrated to the U.S. as a teenager, now lives in Austin. Armando Villarreal’s journey began in South Texas, where he started officiating youth games in Brownsville at age 18. American assistant referee Brooke Mayo represents a newer generation of officials reaching the global stage.



Texas has quietly become a pipeline for some of the world’s top soccer referees, a connection that will come into sharper focus as the FIFA World Cup returns to the United States in 2026, with Dallas and Houston set to host multiple matches.

From Austin to Brownsville, officials with ties to the Lone Star State have risen through the ranks of Major League Soccer and onto the sport’s biggest stages, including the men’s and women’s World Cups.

What we know:

Ismail Elfath is a Moroccan-born referee who immigrated to the United States as a teenager. Now based in Austin, Elfath has been an MLS referee since 2012 and joined FIFA’s international list in 2016. The University of Texas graduate had an an unconventional path to officiating.

In an interview with Pflugerville Football Club (PFC), Elfath said he became a referee when a complaint to a match official turned into an invitation to try the role himself.

Elfath has since built a résumé that includes officiating at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where he refereed two group-stage matches and a Round of 16 game, and served as a fourth official for the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France.

He also has twice been named MLS Referee of the Year.

Referee Ismail Elfath gestures during the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2026 final match between Toluca and Tigres UANL at Nemesio Diez Stadium on May 30, 2026 in Toluca, Mexico. (Manuel Velasquez / Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

Armando Villarreal’s journey began in South Texas, where he started officiating youth games in Brownsville at age 18. He worked his way through the U.S. Soccer system and made his MLS debut in 2012, later earning a spot on FIFA’s international referees list in 2015.

Villarreal has officiated multiple high-profile matches, including MLS Cup finals and CONCACAF Gold Cup tournaments, and was selected as a video assistant referee for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Like players, referees are evaluated on performance, with each assignment carrying weight in determining future opportunities.

Local perspective:

On the women’s side, American assistant referee Brooke Mayo represents a newer generation of officials reaching the global stage. Mayo grew up in Garland, Texas and began refereeing soccer at age 13.



She was selected to officiate the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup final between Spain and England, Mayo received the assignment after a culmination of years of work climbing through domestic and international ranks.

Mayo’s presence alongside officials like Elfath and Villarreal underscores the growing Texas footprint in FIFA officiating.

Big picture view:

That presence comes as North Texas prepares to host one of the largest shares of matches in the expanded 2026 World Cup. The convergence of elite officiating talent and two major host cities highlight Texas’ increasing influence in the global game, not just through players and fans.