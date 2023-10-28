Expand / Collapse search

World Series Game 2 Live Updates: Rangers trail D-backs 1-0

By FOX 4 Staff
Rangers fans hyped up after World Series walk-off win

Texas Rangers fans were going crazy on their way out of Globe Life Field after Adolis Garcia's walk-off home run gave them the win in the opening game of the World Series.

ARLINGTON, Texas - After an emotional extra inning walk-off win for the Texas Rangers Friday night, they take the field again at Globe Life Field Saturday night as they look to take a 2-0 lead over the D-backs in the World Series.

Live Updates

Follow below for updates on the game between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks. Mobile users click here.

