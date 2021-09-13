Gabby Petito disappearance: Planned protest in front of Laundrie home will now be candlelight vigil
Concerned parents in North Port had planned to protest Friday outside the home of Brian Laundrie, the fiance of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito and a person of interest in her disappearance. But after police asked for a protest to not take place, the group said they will instead organize a candlelight vigil to pray for Gabby's safe return.
Gabby Petito is still missing and investigators have yet to compel Brian Laundrie or his parents to talk, but the calls for them to do so are growing even louder and some of their Florida neighbors have decided they won’t keep quiet so long as the Laundries stay silent.
Gabby Petito, 22, vanished after going on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend in a converted camper van. Here is a timeline of her disappearance and the developments in the case.
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that it is "actively looking into any connection" between a double homicide of newlyweds at a campground outside Moab last month and the recent disappearance of Gabby Petito.
Victim advocates who watched the police body camera footage of Gabby Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, say there are lessons to be learned from both of their behaviors.
Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks posted on Instagram that their rangers are working with law enforcement officials to investigate the disappearance of Gabby Petito.
Body camera video from police in Utah shows missing Florida woman Gabby Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, during an investigation into possible domestic violence. Officers did not file any charges against either of them, despite an earlier fight.
Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, the parents of Brian Laundrie, know the location of Gabrielle Petito, who went missing while on a cross-country trip with Brian – according to Petito's parents and step-parents.
The pictures Gabrielle Petito posted on Instagram on August 12th in Arches National Park in Utah show a couple in love. The police report made the same day shows a couple in turmoil.
Gabrielle Petito's boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, has been named a person of interest in her disappearance and has not been cooperating in the investigation, according to North Port police. A national hotline has been setup for tips: 1-800-225-5324.
Gabby Petito, who is originally from Long Island, has been missing for several weeks. Her dad, Joseph Petito, appeared on Fox News on Wednesday morning, becoming even more desperate in the search.
Gabby Petito's family says her boyfriend's silence in the missing person's case is reprehensible.
A series of haunting songs appeared on Gabby Petito’s Spotify on Sept. 1, a day after her mother last received text messages from her phone.
It's been almost a month since the family of Gabrielle Petito last heard from her and now, they want her boyfriend to start talking. They say Brian Laundrie left Gabby all alone in the Grand Tetons during their cross-country adventure, but won't explain why he came back to North Port, Florida in her van.
Gabrielle Petito went missing during a road trip with her boyfriend. Over the weekend, her boyfriend and the van they were traveling in was found at his North Port family's home.
Gabrielle Petito and her boyfriend were driving a converted camper van from Florida to New York and then to national parks out west when Gabrielle went missing. The van they were traveling in was located this weekend at a home in Sarasota County.
Suffolk County Police detectives are investigating the disappearance of a Long Island woman who went missing while traveling across the country with her boyfriend.