Civil trial in Gabby Petito case pushed to May 2024

The trial in the civil case filed by the parents of Gabby Petito against the parents of Brian Laundrie has been pushed back to spring 2024.

During a hearing Wednesday in Venice, lawyers on both sides agreed they would need more time to gather case materials, including documents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation about its investigation into the disappearance and death of Gabby.

She was killed by her boyfriend, Brian in fall 2021 and now her family is suing his for creating undue pain and suffering.

Left, Brian Laundrie; middle, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie; right, Gabby Petito

Petito’s family claims Laundrie’s family knew Gabby was dead and the location of her remains, but did not tell law enforcement.

During the meeting in a Sarasota County court Wednesday, the judge set a trial for May 2024.

Laundrie family attorneys said they are waiting on a public information request from the FBI, which is one reason for the lengthy process.