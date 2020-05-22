Austinite Kyle Klinger talks about 'Labor of Love'
Kyle is one of the men competing on the FOX reality show and he talks about what it's been like so far and what we can expect.
Kristy Katzmann talks about 'Labor of Love'
The men show their protective side in the latest episode of the FOX reality show. Who has what it takes to draw Kristy closer? The woman at the center of it all has details.
Kristin Davis talks about 'Labor of Love'
The actress and host of the new FOX reality show talks about what we can expect.