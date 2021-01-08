Abbott places state resources on standby ahead of winter weather

Gov. Greg Abbott has placed numerous state resources on standby due to a winter storm system expected to impact Texas this weekend.

The system is expected to move across the state starting Saturday evening through early Monday morning and is threatening to bring snowfall to much of the northern half of Texas.

Areas of the Panhandle, South Plains, Big Country, and northern Permian Basin are forecast to receive between 2 to 8 inches. This system also has the potential to produce significant rainfall along the Coastal Plains Sunday afternoon.

Snow projections for Sunday night across Central Texas according to the European model (Scott Fisher)

Snow projections for Monday morning across Central Texas according to the GFS model (Scott Fisher)

"I urge Texans in the path of this winter storm system to be mindful of changing weather conditions and take precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe," said Abbott in a release. "Stay off roadways and exercise extreme caution as this weather event makes its way across the state. Texas will continue to work with local officials to ensure they have the resources needed to respond."

Snow projections for Sunday across Central Texas according to the GFS model (Scott Fisher)

At the direction of the Governor, the Texas Division of Emergency Management has rostered the following state resources to support winter weather preparation and response operations:

Texas Department of Transportation: Winter weather preparation and response equipment and crews

Texas Department of Public Safety – Texas Highway Patrol: Courtesy patrols to assist stranded motorists along major travel corridors

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Texas Game Wardens and four-wheel drive vehicles to assist with stranded motorists along major travel corridors

Texans are urged to visit Drive Texas throughout the weekend to be aware of the latest roadway conditions across the state.

