All-time temperature records expected in Pacific Northwest

Central Texas is no stranger to big heat. Average high temperatures this time of year are well into the mid-90s and record highs routinely come within a few degrees of 110°.

Washington State, though, is not known for boiling temperatures. Average highs in Spokane are closer to 82° this time of year, 88° for Pasco. But official forecasts for parts of eastern Washington are in the vicinity of 115° which is all-time record high-temperature territory.

For comparison, Austin’s all-time record high temperature is 112°.

What’s causing the extreme temperatures? A combination of extreme temperatures in the desert southwest and an incoming low-pressure area off the coast of California.

The low-pressure area has worked as a wedge to push the extreme heat from Arizona and southern Nevada straight north into the Pacific Northwest. The jet stream has bent far north helping to push the heat north as well. In addition, a system called a ‘cut off low’ will form near San Francisco and ‘lock’ the heat in place allowing the region to bake for over a week.

High temperatures are expected to be 15-25° above average for nearly 10 days with several consecutive days threatening all-time record highs across the region. Several high-temperature records have stood for nearly 100 years.

This heatwave is more bad news for the west as much of the region is seeing severe to exceptional drought conditions. The extended extreme heat will only intensify concerns of extreme fire activity especially in August and September which is traditionally the peak of fire season.

