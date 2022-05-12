Summer like temperatures continue, rain not expected anytime soon

Summer in May keeps going, going and going. With high pressure ruling Texas, the rain will be hard to come by, and we will see fewer clouds.

The start of the day felt better with temperatures in the 60s but expect a quick warm-up.

Highs today will be five to 10 degrees warmer than average. They'll be heading for the low to mid-90s with lots of sun and a nice breeze. We will keep below record levels.

With the rain staying away the air will continue to dry out so we will be dealing with more of a dry heat this weekend, but it will remain unseasonably warm.

The heat dome will gain strength this weekend and next week forcing highs to flirt with triple-digit territory for the first time this year.

