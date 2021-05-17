Austin, Hill Country under slight risk for severe storms

The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas from Austin into the Hill Country under a slight risk of severe storms for tonight.

The Western Hill Country is under an enhanced risk.

Good Day Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says numerous supercells are expected to erupt in West Texas and then form a line of storms tonight. This line will push through from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Damaging winds will be the number one threat followed by small to moderate-sized hail. Heavy rain and lightning are also possible.

Zack says to get ready for four waves of heavy rain and storms tomorrow.

The area will transition to a flooding threat in the coming days as the National Weather Service is projecting 4 to 7" of rain in the next 7 days.

