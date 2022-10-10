Austin continues to see warm, dry autumn weather

It's a new week and the warm and dry autumn continues to dominate the weather headlines.

Tracking rain in West Texas but we are still on the edge of the dome of high pressure so the rain will fizzle before reaching us. This will be the 33rd straight day with no rain.

Highs will remain warmer than average by a few degrees and it may feel even warmer the next few days with the Gulf breeze ushering in more moisture.

There are two fronts coming to town in the next seven days. We will see if they will deliver much needed rain and cooler temps.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.