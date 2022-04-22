Windy, humid day as area gets ready for next storm system

How's the weather going to feel today, and what do we have to look forward to this weekend? FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says we'll be living in a wind tunnel or squeeze play and then the rain machine turns on again.

Zack is tracking the next Western Low which will generate strong winds first as it tightens the pressure gradient.

Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are possible in the next 24 hours. This wind will make sure we stay very warm and humid this weekend with morning clouds/drizzle and afternoon sun.



As the low moves across the country, it will help push a front into Texas. This will be the focus for much-needed rain late Sunday into Monday.

Zack says forecasters have high confidence about this rainy setup, and it could leave behind a half to one inch of rain.

