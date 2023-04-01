Central Texas weather: Perfect Saturday weather to kick off April

Conditions will be perfect for ABC Kite Fest at Zilker Park.

Temperatures started in the 60s at the beginning of the annual event, but will quickly warm up under mostly sunny skies into the lower to mid-80s Saturday afternoon.

Humidity will be low as winds come in from the north at 5-15 with gusts of 20 mph.

On Sunday, Central Texas will wake up to a low around 60 and warm up again into the mid-80s. There is a slight chance for isolated showers and storms, especially for northern portions of the Hill Country, which are currently under a marginal risk for severe storms.

Rain chances rise during the second half of next week with 1-2 inches on average, but some spots could see 4 inches of rainfall.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

