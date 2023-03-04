Central Texas weather: Picture-perfect weekend with clear, sunny skies
AUSTIN, Texas - Get ready for a picture-perfect weekend, with Austin starting the day with clear skies and a beautiful sunrise.
We will warm up quickly to near 80 under sunny skies with a southerly wind at 5-10.
We are tracking the potential for some fog on Sunday morning before we turn sunny and clear, with a high near 80 once again. Get ready for a picture-perfect weekend.
Next week the cloud cover returns, and temperatures will rise before rain chances start Wednesday.
Image 1 of 4
▼
Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.