Expand / Collapse search

Central Texas weather: Picture-perfect weekend with clear, sunny skies

By
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 7 Austin

Wonderful Weekend Weather

Get ready for a picture-perfect weekend. Make sure you go outside as much as possible as temperatures lower and rain chances rise during the second half of next week

AUSTIN, Texas - Get ready for a picture-perfect weekend, with Austin starting the day with clear skies and a beautiful sunrise. 

We will warm up quickly to near 80 under sunny skies with a southerly wind at 5-10. 

We are tracking the potential for some fog on Sunday morning before we turn sunny and clear, with a high near 80 once again. Get ready for a picture-perfect weekend. 

Next week the cloud cover returns, and temperatures will rise before rain chances start Wednesday.

Image 1 of 4

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.