Central Texas weather: Picture-perfect weekend with clear, sunny skies

Get ready for a picture-perfect weekend, with Austin starting the day with clear skies and a beautiful sunrise.

We will warm up quickly to near 80 under sunny skies with a southerly wind at 5-10.

We are tracking the potential for some fog on Sunday morning before we turn sunny and clear, with a high near 80 once again. Get ready for a picture-perfect weekend.

Next week the cloud cover returns, and temperatures will rise before rain chances start Wednesday.

