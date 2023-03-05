Central Texas weather: Sunday starts cloudy, gray, but sunshine to come

Our Sunday started cloudy and gray for some with a dense fog advisory, but don't worry. It will not stay that way.

We will enjoy a sunny Sunday with southerly winds at 5-10 and a high of near 80.

Monday morning starts cloudy, with drizzle possible, but as the day goes on, we will see more sunshine and a high in the lower 80s again.

The above-average temperatures will stick around until a cold front arrives late next week.

