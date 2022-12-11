Multiple cold fronts on the way just in time for the holidays

A cold front that bought us showers and storms early this morning has left us with northerly winds of around 10 mph with gusts of 20.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, we wake up to morning fog, and a few spotty showers are possible. Rain and storm chances increase Tuesday due to another cold front.

Thursday, we have another cold front! The front Thursday will be dry, but with cold front after cold front, be ready for a big temperature drop.

The good news is that the temperatures will feel a lot like Christmas as we move toward the holidays.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.