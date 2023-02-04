Central Texas weather: Warm, dry weekend ahead

We started our Saturday very foggy.

A dense fog advisory was in effect until 10 a.m. Today we will warm up from the 30s to 60.

Tomorrow will be even warmer with a high of 70, which is excellent news for those who still don't have power.

We have a cold front Tuesday into Wednesday that will bring us some wet weather. Don't worry! This next front will NOT have any ice or snow along with it. It will be way too warm for that.

Temperatures will just be knocked back from the 70s to the 60s.

