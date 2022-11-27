Expand / Collapse search

Warmer days ahead for Central Texas

Warmer Days Ahead

Today we will be 70 and sunny! Soon temperatures will be around 80 degrees! Meteorologist Adaleigh Rowe shares the details.

AUSTIN, Texas - There is not a cloud in the sky over Downtown Austin; it has been a while since we have woken up to clear conditions. 

Today we will stay sunny and warm up to 70 degrees. Unlike yesterday, the winds will be calm. 

It is a perfect Sunday Funday to spend as much time outside as possible! 

Monday, temperatures will be around 70 once again. By Tuesday, we warm up to nearly 80. 

Then a cold front passes through and knocks us back to about 60. 

Enjoy these warm and sunny days while they last!

