Warmer days ahead for Central Texas

There is not a cloud in the sky over Downtown Austin; it has been a while since we have woken up to clear conditions.

Today we will stay sunny and warm up to 70 degrees. Unlike yesterday, the winds will be calm.

It is a perfect Sunday Funday to spend as much time outside as possible!

Monday, temperatures will be around 70 once again. By Tuesday, we warm up to nearly 80.

Then a cold front passes through and knocks us back to about 60.

Enjoy these warm and sunny days while they last!

