Highs still warmer than average, but with low humidity

In the wake of the latest front, it won't be as hot or muggy today.

Highs will still be warmer than average for the 11th straight day, but it will feel better with the low humidity and a northerly breeze in place.

The dry and stable atmosphere will provide us a great looking day with a full day of sunshine and it will be clear and cooler tonight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Enjoy because the Summer-like feeling makes a comeback this weekend. Hotter and humid times are ahead.

We're still tracking the strongest front of the season thus far arriving Sunday night ushering in the Autumn chill and the best chance of rain we have seen in over a month.

