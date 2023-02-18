Central Texas weather: Warmer temps on the horizon

Central Texas woke up to freezing conditions Saturday morning.

These afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Luckily winds become southerly, and we have a warm-up on the horizon.

Sunday temperatures are in the mid-40s to start our day, and we will heat up to the 70s!

If you like the warm weather, the good news is we have even more next week. Get ready for highs in the 80s before our next cold front Wednesday.

