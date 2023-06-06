Austin weather: Another round of pop-up storms possible Tuesday

We're in for one more day with highs in the 80s and a chance of pop-up afternoon storms.

The upper low is moving to the east but it is still close enough to fire up a few more showers and storms in the afternoon.

No severe weather is expected and the rain totals will stay below a half of an inch.

Enjoy the showers and the below average temperatures because the heat dome will make an appearance shortly.

Find out when that will occur coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin. Staying live and local just for you til 10 a.m.

