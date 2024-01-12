Austin weather: Arctic front arriving earlier, bringing freezing temperatures

Another dry and windy day ahead with all of Central Texas under a Wind Advisory until 1 p.m.

It's much cooler than yesterday so make sure you grab the jacket with highs only reaching the mid 50s and wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph making it feel even cooler.

Arctic air is likely this weekend and the chances of light freezing rain are increasing.

