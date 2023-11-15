Austin weather: Beautiful Fall weather before next massive Pacific low

Another winner of a day is on the way! Just like yesterday, it will be a beautiful Fall day.

It'll be jacket weather early on, but then you can shed the layers with highs rebounding into the mid 70s.

The nice weather has a very good chance of lasting through the rest of the week.

The FOX 7 Austin Weather Team is keeping an eye on the next massive Pacific low. It ends up in the middle of the country by Thanksgiving week.

The huge buckle in the storm track will help usher in more colder weather and turn on the rain again.

