Austin weather: Breezy and windy days ahead, and some rain chances too
AUSTIN, Texas - It's the first week of March, and with that comes mostly cloudy, warm, humid and breezy conditions with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Rain chances
What we know:
We have increasing rain and storm chances late tonight (March 3) and early tomorrow morning (March 4) as the next stronger Pacific low arrives.
The severe weather threat will remain north and east plus the rain totals will be low and under a quarter of an inch.
Behind this strengthening upper low, it will dry out quickly and turn very windy on Tuesday.
Wildfire risk rises
What you can do:
The wildfire risk will reach extreme levels with very low humidity and very strong winds of 40 to 50 mph.
Because of this increased risk, Central Texans are advised to not do any outdoor burning for the next few days.
The Source: Information comes from FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Zack Shields.