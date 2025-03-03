Austin weather: Breezy and windy days ahead, and some rain chances too

The Brief First week of March shows mostly cloudy, warm, humid and breezy conditions, highs in upper 70s, near 80 Increasing rain/storm chances late tonight (3/3) and early tomorrow morning (3/4) Wildfire risk to reach extreme levels; residents advised not to do any outdoor burning



It's the first week of March, and with that comes mostly cloudy, warm, humid and breezy conditions with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Rain chances

What we know:

We have increasing rain and storm chances late tonight (March 3) and early tomorrow morning (March 4) as the next stronger Pacific low arrives.

The severe weather threat will remain north and east plus the rain totals will be low and under a quarter of an inch.

Behind this strengthening upper low, it will dry out quickly and turn very windy on Tuesday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Wildfire risk rises

What you can do:

The wildfire risk will reach extreme levels with very low humidity and very strong winds of 40 to 50 mph.

Because of this increased risk, Central Texans are advised to not do any outdoor burning for the next few days.