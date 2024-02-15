Austin weather: Chance of rain Friday, colder this weekend

It's a cloud takeover!

The grey skies will stay with us for the rest of the week.

The rain will stay away today and the southerly wind will force highs into the 70s even though we won't see much sun today.

We are still tracking double Pacific Lows.

They will open the door slightly for rain and then unleash another wave of cold air for the weekend.

