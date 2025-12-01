Austin police focuses on officer wellness after 4 officer-involved shootings in 15 months

The Brief An Austin Police Department officer, Adam Reinhart, has been involved in four separate shootings since July 2023. The APD is increasing its focus on officer wellness programs to support officers after critical incidents. The officer who was shot in the stomach in September is still recovering, and the investigations into the incidents are ongoing.



The Austin Police Department says it is increasing its focus on officer wellness as well as investigations after an APD officer was involved in four shootings over a 15-month period.

Four Shootings in 15 Months

What we know:

Officer Adam Reinhart has been at the center of four officer-involved shootings since July 2023, all captured on body-worn cameras.

The incidents include a July 2023 confrontation in which police shot a man armed with a knife after a taser failed, an April shooting involving a man with a gun inside an apartment, who is now suing the city alleging excessive force, another shooting in Northwest Austin weeks later after reports of gunfire, and a September incident at Zilker Park where a man shot Reinhart in the stomach.

APD Focuses on officer wellness and resilience

What they're saying:

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis commended Reinhart’s resilience and repeated return to duty.

"I think it’s about him…it speaks to his strengths and his character," Davis said. "To go through a few officer-involved shootings is a big deal, and to have an officer that comes back regularly and continues to do the job, and do the job well, is remarkable."

Roxana Ortega

At the center of that recovery is APD’s Employee Wellness Program, which provides emotional and psychological support to officers following critical incidents.

"They're human, they have emotions, they have families at home," said Roxana Ortega, APD’s employee wellness manager. "They see things on a day-to-day basis that people don’t see their whole life."

Ortega, who has been with APD for 15 years, said officers routinely face traumatic events, making departmental support essential, so officers can continue serving the community.

Inside the Employee Wellness Program

Dig deeper:

After each officer-involved shooting, a peer support officer responds immediately and stays with the involved officer until they go home. Within two to three days, the officer must meet with a staff psychologist. Wellness staff continue check-ins for months afterward.

"If there’s any red flags, or if the officer is still experiencing symptoms…or if their chain of command is noticing something, there is the opportunity to request an evaluation for fitness for duty," Ortega said.

She added that more officers today are willing to seek help than in years past.

"Within the last decade, officers have been more open to receiving mental health services," she said.

Balancing accountability with care

Local perspective:

As APD continues investigating the four shootings, Ortega said the department is balancing accountability with care.

"It’s understandably concerning for citizens to hear about officer-involved shootings, or even when an officer has been involved in multiple shootings," Ortega said. "But just know that wellness is here to follow up and offer services…to keep our officers healthy to keep the city safe."

What's next:

Reinhart is still recovering from the September shooting.