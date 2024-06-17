Austin weather: Chance of rain all week

Summer doesn't officially start until Thursday but we are in mid-summer form.

Morning clouds will burn off and then temperatures will climb into the mid 90s with heat indices around 100 to 103 for much of the afternoon.

At least we have a breeze to provide some minor heat relief, plus it will also send in more moisture.

It's looking more and more likely we will have a tropical system in the Gulf this week.

There is a 70% chance of a tropical depression or storm forming and increasing our rain chances later this week and providing heat relief.

