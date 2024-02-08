Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: Clouds and drizzle continue ahead of weekend rain

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 7 Austin

Austin weather: Patchy drizzle before weekend rain

We're expecting some rain and a cold front over the next seven days. Zack Shields has details on the timing and what to expect.

AUSTIN, Texas - The clouds are back and they are here to stay through the weekend. 

Winds have calmed down but will continue to pump in moisture and spring-like warmth. 

Highs still heading for the 70s even though the clouds will dominate. 

The weather turns foggy with drizzle late tonight and then here comes a couple rounds of heavy rain and storms this weekend. 

The next Western Low is coming around the bend and heading right for Texas. 

Image 1 of 2

 

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.