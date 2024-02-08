Austin weather: Clouds and drizzle continue ahead of weekend rain

The clouds are back and they are here to stay through the weekend.

Winds have calmed down but will continue to pump in moisture and spring-like warmth.

Highs still heading for the 70s even though the clouds will dominate.

The weather turns foggy with drizzle late tonight and then here comes a couple rounds of heavy rain and storms this weekend.

The next Western Low is coming around the bend and heading right for Texas.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.