Austin weather: Cold front arrives Thursday bringing cooler temperatures, rain

Austin weather: Cold front, rain head our way

Grab your jacket and umbrella. A cold front is heading our way, along with some rain. Zack Shields has details on the timing of our weather changes in his full forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - It's cold front day! The front will arrive in Austin just before lunch. 

It will be a cloudy, cooler, breezy and rainy day. 

The rain will continue to increase even behind the front from west to east. 

By the afternoon, we are dropping into the 50s and 60s with wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph. 

The rain rolls on tonight without any severe or flooding concerns.

