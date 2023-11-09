Austin weather: Cold front arrives Thursday bringing cooler temperatures, rain

It's cold front day! The front will arrive in Austin just before lunch.

It will be a cloudy, cooler, breezy and rainy day.

The rain will continue to increase even behind the front from west to east.

By the afternoon, we are dropping into the 50s and 60s with wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph.

The rain rolls on tonight without any severe or flooding concerns.

