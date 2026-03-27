Austin weather: Cold front to arrive this afternoon

The Brief It's cold front day! Cold front expected to roll into the Hill Country by early afternoon Temperatures will dip Saturday, then rebound on Sunday



It's cold front day!

We're looking at another warm day today, but that will change this afternoon (March 27).

What we know:

The front is expected to arrive first in the Hill Country by early afternoon, then late afternoon for everyone else in our viewing area, says FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Zack Shields.

Before the front arrives, the warm spell returns with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The winds of change will bring back the chill in the evening. Wind gusts of about 30-40 mph are possible, which may usher in more oak pollen, dust, dry air and chill.

There is a very slight chance of patchy light rain late tonight (March 27) but mainly dry skies for the weekend.

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What's next:

We are trending colder for Saturday with highs in the 50s and 60s, then back to the 80s on Sunday.

What you can do:

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