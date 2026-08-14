Fort Hood helicopter crash: Apache pilots killed identified

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The Brief Fort Hood officials identify the Apache pilots killed in crash in Salado on August 12 Officials say Chief Warrant Officer 2 Deontre T. Huey and Warrant Officer Seth L. Olmstead died after the helicopter experienced a mishap



Fort Hood officials have identified the two Apache pilots who were killed in a crash on August 12.

The backstory:

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Deontre T. Huey and Warrant Officer Seth L. Olmstead were flying in a Fort Hood AH-64E Apache attack helicopter on August 12 near Salado conducting a maintenance test flight when officials say the helicopter experienced a mishap at around 1:40 p.m.

The crash sparked a grass fire on FM 2843 near the 100 block of Dove Hollow Lane.

What they're saying:

"Our hearts and deepest condolences are with the families of the Soldiers we lost Wednesday," said Lt. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, III Armored Corps and Fort Hood commanding general in a news release. "The Army is a family, and a tragedy like this is felt throughout our formations and our community."

"In the difficult days ahead, our priority is to ensure these families and our Soldiers have the care and support they need," Admiral said. "We are making all appropriate resources available to those affected by this loss."

Who were the pilots killed in the Fort Hood helicopter crash?

Dig deeper:

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Deontre T. Huey

Huey, 34, whose home of record is listed as Killeen, Texas, entered the U.S. Army in February 2014 as a motor transport operator, and was assigned to the unit since February 2022.

Warrant Officer Seth L. Olmstead

Olmstead, 25, whose home of record is listed as Belton, Texas, entered the U.S. Army in January 2023, as a warrant officer candidate, and was assigned to the unit since October 2025.

What's next:

Fort Hood leadership has made chaplains and other support personnel and resources available to those impacted.

Officials say Fort Hood personnel remain on the scene of the crash and are working in coordination with local law enforcement and U.S. Army investigative agencies.

A safety investigation team from the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center in Fort Rucker, Alabama, arrived Aug. 13 and will lead the safety investigation of the mishap.