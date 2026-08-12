Officer-involved shooting in North Austin: Suspect in custody

The Brief The Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Austin Shooting happened in the 800 block of Camino La Costa APD says a suspect is in custody



The Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Austin.

The backstory:

APD says the incident happened in the 800 block of Camino La Costa.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said at a news conference that a 9-1-1 call was received from a person who said they were approached while sitting in their car by the suspect.

The victim exited their car and was punched in the face twice by the suspect and a gun was put to the victim's head. The victim said they were then pistol whipped.

An officer arrived and located the suspect.

The suspect fired shots at the officer from behind a parked vehicle and the officer returned fire.

Chief Davis says that the suspect ran back to his apartment and it took about an hour and half to get the suspect out of the apartment.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Dig deeper:

Chief Davis says the victim and the suspect did not know each other.

The identity of the suspect has not been released, but the suspect is a man.

APD SWAT had been called to the incident and there was a shelter in place issued for residents in the nearby area at around 9:15 a.m. The shelter in place ended at around 10 a.m.

What's next:

Chief Davis says that an update is expected to provided at a media briefing on Friday or next Monday.