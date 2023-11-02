Austin weather: Cold morning, then warming trend begins

Starting the day with the coldest morning of the season thus far.

We dropped in the 30s across Central Texas and now we ready for another sunny, beautiful and comfortable afternoon.

Highs rebounding into the mid to upper 60s and still cooler than average.

Blocking high pressure is moving in so it will be hard to get rain in here through the weekend and the southerly wind will kick in leading the charge for a warming trend.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.